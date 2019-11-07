Exclusive: See 'SCOOB!' Images Now

An immortal Great Dane is heading to the big screen with his friends in Scoob!, an all-new animated adventure. Loving, loyal and very, very friendly, the dog called Scooby-Doo is known as the comic companion to teenage friends who solve spooky mysteries. But how did he first become involved with the teens? And what was their biggest, most challenging mystery to solve?

We'll learn the answers in Scoob!. We'll see Scooby and Shaggy meet, join the intrepid young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne in forming Mystery Inc. and close hundreds of cases, sharing previously-untold adventures along the way. Then, they must foil a diabolical plot revolving around a ghost dog known as Cerberus, discovering Scooby's secret legacy and their own epic destiny along the way.

Our exclusive first images reveal the beloved dog and his gang. Kiersey Clemons, Zac Efron, Will Forte, Jason Isaacs, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Gina Rodriguez, Amanda Seyfried and Mark Wahlberg star; Frank Welker (the Transformers films) voices Scooby-Doo.

Scoob! will open in theaters everywhere on May 15, 2020.